We would not exist without immigrants, Apple, Google tell Trump

Top American companies have protested against the decision by President Donald Trump to ban entrance if Muslims from 7 countries fro 3 months.

Tim Cook in a memo to staff said Apple will not exist without immigrants.

“Apple would not exist without immigration, let alone thrive and innovate the way we do,” he said.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings in a Facebook post said Trump’s first week in office was “very sad”.

“Trump’s actions are hurting Netflix employees around the world, and are so un-American it pains us all.”

“It is time to link arms together to protect American values of freedom and opportunity,” he said.

Google CEO, Sundar Pichai said nearly 200 were affected by the ban.

“We’re concerned about the impact of this order and any proposals that could impose restrictions on Googlers and their families, or that could create barriers to bringing great talent to the US,” said the head of the internet giant.

Trump’s ban on Muslim countries covers Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

