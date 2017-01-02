NYSCAbuse: ‘Police probe indicts NYSC for negligence in Corps member’s death’

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has been indicted for negligence by the Police investigation into the death of a youth corps member, Ifedapo Oladepo, who died at the camp in Kano last November.

According to The Punch, a preliminary report said the NYSC was to blame for delaying the evacuation of the youth corps member to the General Hospital, Gwazo, Kano, until it was too late.

In its findings, the probe being conducted by the Special Investigation Panel headed by a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Ali Amodu, based their report on medical files of the deceased, including evidence from the NYSC officials and the medical personnel at the hospital where Oladepo was certified dead.

“Her situation had become unmanageable before she was brought to the General Hospital and that was why they couldn’t manage her any longer.

“She was initially treated for malaria, but the fact is that she wasn’t properly diagnosed. Instead of a proper diagnose, they were treating her for malaria,” the source explained.

Following public outcry, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered an independent probe into Oladepo’s death.

Reports say that the Amodu-led investigators interrogated the Chief Medical Officer, Kano General Hospital, Gwazo, as well as the corps doctor that first treated Oladepo.

The source stated, “The report of the investigation is being finalised now, but from all indications, there is negligence on the part of the NYSC. They (officials) did not have an experienced doctor in the camp’s clinic. It was a youth corps doctor who treated the girl, she was left in the care of a corps doctor.

“That shouldn’t have been the case; an experienced doctor should have treated the girl, not a corps doctor.

“The girl was neglected. From all indications, if the girl had been moved on time to the General Hospital, it would have been a different story.

“They were trying to manage the girl by themselves and her condition deteriorated before they put her in the vehicle on a very bad road. The girl went through the roughest road of her life before she got to the General Hospital.

“The NYSC cannot absolve itself of blame in this case. All the files and reports were thoroughly analysed. It was a case of negligence and the panel established this.”

Father of the deceased, Mr. Wale Oladepo, blamed his daughter’s death on the negligence of the NYSC officials.

