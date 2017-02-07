Osinbajo commends police for proper management of protests

The Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has commended the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris for handling the nationwide protest embarked upon yesterday professionally.

Osinbajo said this in a statement on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -



He also said the recession will soon be over “with complete focus on improving the economy every day.”

The statement reads, “I commend the IG and his officers for handling the protests with professionalism and respect for the rights of citizens.

“We are committed to a continuous engagement with our people to explain government policies, receive advice and criticism.

“Cabinet Ministers have gone round 8 States so far holding town hall meetings, the most recent was yesterday in Ilorin. There will be more of such meetings in the other States that are yet to be visited.

“With complete focus on improving the economy every day, the recession will soon be history.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments