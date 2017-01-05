Passengers physically assault Arik Air staff over delayed flight (WATCH)

The challenges of Arik Air just got worse, as angry passengers on Wednesday assaulted a manager of the airline at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

In a series of tweets shared by Twitter users, @graham_TeleNoza and @Brendalishus, the obviously frustrated passengers demanded explanations for the continued delay of a South African bound flight.

Things turned ugly as one of them threw punches at the manager while others requested for a refund.

