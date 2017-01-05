Passengers physically assault Arik Air staff over delayed flight (WATCH)

The challenges of Arik Air just got worse, as angry passengers on Wednesday assaulted a manager of the airline at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

In a series of tweets shared by Twitter users, @graham_TeleNoza and @Brendalishus, the obviously frustrated passengers demanded explanations for the continued delay of a South African bound flight.

Things turned ugly as one of them threw punches at the manager while others requested for a refund.

See tweets below:

"this is not an airline! close it down! close it down!' he wails, exhausted… pic.twitter.com/7dlDuDM802 — The Goddess ✨ (@Brendalishus) January 4, 2017

Shall the show be complete without sprispri? I think not. Here we see an ijgb breaking it down, no violence pic.twitter.com/4ofly61Sim — The Goddess ✨ (@Brendalishus) January 4, 2017

Here we see a feminist challenging the God-forbid-i-listen-to-a-woman-I-get-your-type-for-house employee, using ishon to carry md's bag out. pic.twitter.com/neWfZtOR1t — The Goddess ✨ (@Brendalishus) January 4, 2017

Comments

- Advertisement -