What President Buhari’s personal doctor told me – Garba Shehu

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Garba Shehu said the President’s personal doctor has confirmed he is not in any serious condition.

He said this in a Facebook post on Monday.

He said, “I spoke to the president’s personal doctor last night, and he told me President Buhari is not in any serious condition to worry about. He is not in hospital. He is in the residence at the Nigerian High Commission.

“He and his delegation were ready to come home yesterday but for the delayed test result which came in yesterday necessitated that he delays his return.

“There is nothing to worry about as far as his condition is concerned.”

Rumours of the President’s death has continued to spread despite statements by his aides that he is alive.

