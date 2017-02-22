[The Presidential Blog] Femi Adesina almost had a meltdown about Buhari this morning (LISTEN)

You see now!

You have all put so much pressure on the President’s media aide in the past one month that they may now need a vacation. Honestly, we feel bad because their job is not easy.

He told you the President will speak with you when he wants to. Garba Shehu too already told you to get ready to the President anytime soon. But you all have chosen to put all the Presidential aides under too much pressure. Last week, you even had Mr Ogunlesi throwing shady and unnecessary subs on Twitter.

This morning on Lagos Talks 91.3fm with Jimi Disu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity was halfway to losing it as he kept repeating that he needs no authentication to know that the President is well, alive and only taking a rest. Even as he admitted that he had not spoken to him personally since the President travelled.

Listen to the audio clip below:

