[The Presidential Blog] The road finally looks paved for Babachir Lawal’s exit

BabaThe country has been clamouring for the removal of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation for several months now. The calls became heightened in the days following the revelation of his alleged involvement in the PINE-IDP-contracts scandal by the Shehu Sani-led ad hoc committee of the Senate.

Some people even went as far as accusing President Buhari of being a hypocrite as far as his crusade against corruption in Nigeria went. The President’s response was to make some incoherent promise to ensure that and end is seen to the accusations.

Well, it looks like Babachir Lawal might finally be feeling the brunt of all these scandalous accusations against him.

President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly removed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation as chairman of the presidential committee on the reconstitution of federal government boards of parastatals, agencies and commissions.

It is also reported that the Vice President has been appointed to chair the committee in his place.

If our guess is right, it means that the Presidency is taking seriously the allegations levelled against the SGF and keeping enough distance between him and the Presidency; possibly to allow for unbiased investigations.

