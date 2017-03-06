“Report: Kemen’s family looking to sue #BBNaija over disqualification”

by Azeez Adeniyi

Following the disqualification of Big Brother Naija housemate, Kemen, his family has threatened to sue organizers of the show for defamation, Vanguard reports.

Kemen was disqualified after making sexual advances towards Tboss while she was asleep.

A source close to the family said they are displeased, stating that Kemen’s image has been tarnished.

The source said they are angry that Nigerians will start seeing him as a rapist.

He said Tboss should have reacted if didn’t approve what happened that night, while stating that she did nothing to save Kemen.

According to Vanguard, the source said some influential persons want Tboss to win the reality show.

He added that the family may sue Big Brother for defamation of character and unlawful justice.