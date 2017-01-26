Saraki appoints Ndume INEC committee chairman

Senate President, Bukola Saraki has named former Senate majority leader, Ali Ndume as Chairman Senate committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ndume was recently removed as the Senate leader in what he described as a “coup”.

According to Ndume, he was removed over the nomination of Mr. Ibrahim Magu as chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Senator Abba Kyari who formerly headed the Committee on INEC was appointed Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence.

Senator Magnus Abe (Rivers South East) was named chairman, Senate Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Senator George Sekibo was named chairman, Senate Committee on Interior.

Senator Aitai Ali Idokko (Kogi East) was assigned Chairman, Senate Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

The Senate now has 68 standing committees.

