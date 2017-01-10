‘How Saraki commissioned Dino Melaye to collect signatures for my removal’ – Ndume

Senator Ali Ndume has revealed the reason why he was removed as Senate leader.

Speaking with Premium Times, the Borno senator said his removal was based on his insistence that the Senate did not follow due process in rejecting the nomination of acting EFCC chair, Ibrahim Magu.

“What I said was that for us (Senate) to claim to have a rejected a nominee sent to us by the president, we have to follow the right procedure, and observe our rules,” the senator said.

“The nominee should have been called into the chamber and presented before senators who will then openly vote on whether to accept or reject his or her nomination.

“In the case of Magu, that was not done. We only had a closed-door session and when we emerged the Senate spokesperson claimed that he had been rejected. I had to set the record straight by saying we never rejected the nominee. This is because you don’t accept or reject a nominee at a closed session.

“Our votes and proceedings are there as evidence of my claims.”

Ndume said he heard rumours of the plot to remove him but paid no attention to it.

“I was surprised that such a simple and harmless clarification could rattle and anger some of my colleagues,” he said.

“The other day, somebody mentioned to me that the Senate President had commissioned Dino Melaye to collect signatures to remove me. I didn’t pay much attention to the information because I actually thought it was a joke or a rumour.

“I didn’t feel that disagreeing with colleagues, and sharing my understanding of what transpired at our closed session was an offence, grievous enough to cause my removal.”

