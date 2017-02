The Democratic candidate in the November US election, Hillary Clinton has reacted to the decision of The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to reject an appeal filed by US President, Donald Trump seeking a reinstatement of his travel ban.

Clinton in a tweet, wrote “3-0”, depicting the number of times Trump had been defeated in Court.

- Advertisement -



3-0 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 10, 2017

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments