Sure we predicted American stars getting all political at the Grammy’s tonight. What we did not see coming was this Trump dress on Joy Villa. She literally dragged “Trump” across the Grammys red carpet.

Do we like it? Not sure but this one had us dazed and we suspect we will be for a few days… okay maybe hours.

Photo Credit: USA Today

Photo Credit: @1alexCam via Twitter.

