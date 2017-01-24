The News Blog

Senate President Saraki to read Magu’s renomination letter today

Senate President Bukola Saraki will read the letter by President Muhammadu Buhari renominating Ibrahim Magu as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) during plenary today.

A source told Daily Trust that President Buhari submitted a letter on Magu and another on the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babchir Lawal before going on vacation.

The president pleaded with senators to reconsider their positions on Magu.

“As I’m talking to you, the two letters are with the Senate President. They will be read on the floor today, “ the source said.

The Senate had initially rejected Magu over the report of the Department of State Services (DSS) that indicted.

Magu’s rejection allegedly led to the removal of Senator Ali Ndume as Senate leader.

Lawal on the other hand was indicted over misappropriation of funds and awarding contracts to his company for the Presidential Initiative on North East (PINE).

Another Senator said he was informed of Magu’s renomination.

“My friend in the Villa jokingly told me that Buhari’s communication on Magu’s renomination had been sent to us. I haven’t seen it,” he said.

