Sheriff not fit to be PDP chairman – Fayose

by Dolapo Adelana

Ekiti Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has described Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, as a general without soldiers in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Fayose, who was speaking on a television programme on Tuesday, said Senator Ahmed Markafi had the support of majority of the members of the Peoples Democratic Party.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, the governor said Sheriff was a mole of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Senator Ali Modu Sheriff is a general without soldiers not to talk of having a battalion. If he is sure of his stand and strength, let him go for a popularity contest with Senator Ahmed Markafi. Apart from the fact that most of the PDP members are with Markafi, let Nigerians check out the calibre of people supporting them.

“Without any gain saying, ‎Markafi is high above Sheriff. Markafi has the state governors supporting him. The National Assembly caucus are backing Markafi. Former ministers, former governors, former members of the National Assembly are also in support of Markafi.

“In quantity and quality of support, Markafi is shoulder high above Sheriff who is only deluding himself with the rent-a-crowd ‎politicians that he goes to town with. All the organs of the party, including the Board of Trustees, are firmly behind Markafi,” he said.

Reacting to last week’s Court of Appeal judgment, Fayose said, “The court cannot chose our chairman for us. This issue is about democracy and the people. It is the PDP members that can decide who their leaders are. This they have demonstrated in the Port Harcourt convention that was done in accordance with the constitution of the party.

“The party’s leadership is the National Caretaker Committee headed by Senator Ahmed Markafi and it shall remain so until we do our convention to elect our leaders.”

He added that there was no way he could support Sheriff.

“I don’t have regret supporting him abinitio, but when we discovered his discrepancies, I backed out. I saw that he is unfit, he is a pariah. Sheriff is an agent of the All Progressives Congress. He is a mole being used by the Federal Government to weaken and destabilise the PDP so that APC will not have any virile opposition,” the governor stressed.

