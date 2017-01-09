Suicide bombers now ‘knock on doors’ before detonating IEDs – Army

The Nigerian Army has informed the general populace of the new modus operandi being engaged by suicide bombers.

In a statement by the Deputy spokesman of the Army, Colonel Mustapha Anka, the Army warned Nigerians to be weary of strangers knocking at their doors.

The statement said, “This is to draw the attention of the general public to recent trend used by desperate remnants of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT). Recently, two female suicide bombers knocked at the door of one

“Recently, two female suicide bombers knocked at the door of one Bulama and Usman about 200 meters apart in Kalari general area of Maiduguri.

“The daughter of the Bulama opened the door, while the Usman himself opened his own door immediately the suicide bombers detonated their suicide vest, in the process killing the unsuspected little girl, Usman including the two female suicide bombers.

“The general public is hereby advised to be cautious and weary of strange persons knocking at their doors.

“Security is a collective responsibility; the public is to engage in neighbourhood watch. Suspicious movement of persons should be reported to security agents without any delay.

“The public is once again reminded that curfew is still enforced by 10pm daily, any defaulter will be prosecuted accordingly.”

