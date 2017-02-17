Teenager gets 6-month sentence for stealing noodles

by Dolapo Adelana

An Osogbo Magistrate Court has sentenced 19-year-old, Ogunlusi Abass to 6-month imprisonment for stealing seven packs of noodles, a tin of milk and dried fish worth N500.

According to the police prosecutor, Inspector Fagboyinbo Abiodun Abass stole the items belonging to one Rasheed Shakirat on the 28th of January, 2017 at Onibueja area in Osogbo.

As the charges were read, the accused knelt down and started weeping as he pleaded guilty.

Ogunlusi said he regretted his actions.

His counsel, Mrs A Y Dada pleaded for leniency since he was remorseful.

But the Magistrate Olusola Aluko in his judgement sentenced the boy to 6-month imprisonment with option of N10,000 fine. The convict was unable to pay the fine and he was whisked to Ilesha prison to serve his jail term.

