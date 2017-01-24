[The Presidential Blog] Primary school feeding continues in 5 states

The Presidency has just released over N375 million to feed a total of 677, 476 primary school pupils in five states.

This was disclosed by Laolu Akande, the senior special assistant on media and publicity to the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo. According to him, the funds was disbursed last week to Anambra, Ogun, Oyo, Osun and Ebonyi states to cover the feeding for 10 school days.

Breakdown:

Ogun State: NGN 119, 648, 900 to feed 170, 927 pupils;

Ebonyi State: NGN 115, 218, 600 to feed 164, 598 pupils;

Anambra State: NGN 67.5 million to feed 96,489 pupils;

Oyo State: NGN 72.2 million paid to feed 103, 269 pupils;

Osun State: NGN 867,370 to feed 142, 193 pupils.

He added the figures would go up when Zamfara and Enugu states are expected to be paid NGN 188.7 million and NGN 67.2 million respectively.

All the sums were paid to a given number of caterers in each state who in turn are expected to provide the necessary meals to the students.

The Federal government began the payment of these funds for the feeding of primary school pupils in Anambra State in December 2016 following campaign promises and an official launch that dates back to June 2016.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State also launched similar projects in their respective States but the project has now been halted in Osun State owing to lack of funds.

Elsewhere on YNaija, we have analysed the affordability of this endeavour for the Nigerian government.

