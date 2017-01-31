Ther Thread: Burning questions for 2Baba’s critics

In case you are social media averse, and so do not know what is making the rounds today, we’ve got your back.

Tuface is the no.1 trending topic on Twitter today because he was inspired to call for a protest against the government, which is not sitting well with a few folks. Reason? He has 7 kids and 3 baby mamas.

Retarded right?

That’s not all. Dr Bunmi Awoyemi rattles more reasons why this protest is unnecessary.

Do see below:

@Chydee has some questions for Dr Bunmi.

Back to you, Blackface.

