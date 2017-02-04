The Thread: Nigerians call for Audu Maikori’s head over false information on #SouthernKaduna

Audu Maikori may just have lost all credibility as it relates to #SouthernKaduna killings. The Chocolate City Group boss had taken it upon himself to shine the light on the genocide that had been taking place in his hometown over the past year. He wrote articles, conducted an interview and circulated pictures of the genocides on Twitter, along with stories. He was the Southern Kaduna advocate in time of need. Until now.

When accusations were hurled at him on social media, for using fake photos and conjuring up an incident that never happened, at first Audu Maikori defended himself, then he went back to confirm the story, and indeed, it never happened. Audu had to humble himself and apologise, but of course, some persons are just not having it.

See below:

I tweeted facts that I believed to be true but were not. I unreservedly apologize to the general public https://t.co/VXt6pCgeMc #GidanWaya — AuduMaikori (@Audu) February 4, 2017

Reactions

I urge the @GovKaduna to constitute a panel to investigate @Audu tales and be prosecuted if found wanting! No!! We ain't fools!!! — Abubakar El-dodo (@eldos094) February 4, 2017

@Audu @ogundamisi Apologies to the innocent that were killed because of your senseless unconfirmed tweet. — Auwal Ali kazaure (@Auwalali) February 4, 2017

@Audu but ur false propaganda has gone far than ur apologies! What is ur gain and why did u tweet such high sensitive statement? Diaris god — omo akin (@akintolahmed) February 4, 2017

@Audu This retractions can't and won't generate d frenzy which d false statements generated. May peace return to KDSG & Console d bereaved. — ADEKUNLE ADEBOYE (@KunleBoye) February 4, 2017

@Audu U obviously dunno d meaning of facts. Facts are immutable. Wat u tweeted were #alternativefacts which had d potential 4 worse violence — Teezon! (@TeezyFBaby1) February 4, 2017

Audu LIED

We talked, He argued & gained sympathy 4rm it

He apologized

YOU are hailing him He is now a HERO .. Naija For Life Na una sabi — Mr. JAG (@jag_bros) February 4, 2017

Just imagine!! I'm just shocked!

How is it heroism when he kept denying he did wrong until he could no longer deny it? 😕😕…. https://t.co/v51kLPqZ69 — Etin-osa (@etinmagbe) February 4, 2017

*Sigh*

