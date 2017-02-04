The Thread: Nigerians call for Audu Maikori’s head over false information on #SouthernKaduna

Audu Maikori may just have lost all credibility as it relates to #SouthernKaduna killings. The Chocolate City Group boss had taken it upon himself to shine the light on the genocide that had been taking place in his hometown over the past year. He wrote articles, conducted an interview and circulated pictures of the genocides on Twitter, along with stories. He was the Southern Kaduna advocate in time of need. Until now.

When accusations were hurled at him on social media, for using fake photos and conjuring up an incident that never happened, at first Audu Maikori defended himself, then he went back to confirm the story, and indeed, it never happened. Audu had to humble himself and apologise, but of course, some persons are just not having it.

