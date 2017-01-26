The Thread: Audu Maikori defends himself

Earlier today, @jag_bros surfaced on Twitter and began fact checking pictures Audu Maikori, chocolate city boss, had use to highlight the crisis rocking Southern Kaduna.

Soon enough, @Ayourb and others joined in, saying that Audu was spreading false information, inciting hatred and religious mayhem and should be picked up by the DSS. In fact, one or two went on to say that Audu Maikori’s motive could not be trusted and suggested that he must be seeking political office in 2019

Audu has protested his innocence. Do see below:

In the end, the truth will prevail

