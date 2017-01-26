The Thread: Audu Maikori defends himself

Earlier today, @jag_bros surfaced on Twitter and began fact checking pictures Audu Maikori, chocolate city boss, had use to highlight the crisis rocking Southern Kaduna.

Soon enough, @Ayourb and others joined in, saying that Audu was spreading false information, inciting hatred and religious mayhem and should be picked up by the DSS. In fact, one or two went on to say that Audu Maikori’s motive could not be trusted and suggested that he must be seeking political office in 2019

Audu has protested his innocence. Do see below:

Like Audu Maikeria, like FFK… these men are evil and are out to do nothing but more damage by lying and creating false narratives. https://t.co/GdhdXVn3tE — The Godfather (@Ayourb) January 26, 2017

Here is another terrible falsehood by Audu Maikori…. lying and fueling hatred… pic.twitter.com/AouMUNpaeV — The Godfather (@Ayourb) January 26, 2017

For those that re claiming that i created stories to push falsehood its really unfortunate. — AuduMaikori (@Audu) January 26, 2017

Are we saying that people have not been killed in my area? So what is the falsehood i am spreading? who paid me? please provide evidence. — AuduMaikori (@Audu) January 26, 2017

you cannot ruin my name or reputation because i have decided to speak up for my people. You cannot stop the truth — AuduMaikori (@Audu) January 26, 2017

An unsigned letter from the school is what trumps the testimony of a son of the area? — AuduMaikori (@Audu) January 26, 2017

i knew that they wold fight me, assuming the cover page for my article was wrong is the facts wrong too? Guys come on. — AuduMaikori (@Audu) January 26, 2017

Here is the original post https://t.co/i97B8NNnwO — AuduMaikori (@Audu) January 26, 2017

In our quest for justice/ truth in life we may be vilified, maligned & insulted but we will stay focused on our mission.We will not be cowed — AuduMaikori (@Audu) January 26, 2017

This is @Audu's driver Simon speaking in Hausa abt the killing of his brother and his friends in #SouthernKaduna Pls help translate if u can pic.twitter.com/2pCowokAH1 — Edward Israel-Ayide (@wildeyeq) January 26, 2017

@Audu The glee with which the random paper is being shared made me question if the assertion is that no lives have been lost in SKaduna — Dalighieri (@bunmola2010) January 26, 2017

In the end, the truth will prevail

In the end, the truth will prevail



