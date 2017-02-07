The Thread: “Wike wrote his name on all of the money?” | Nigerians react with suspicion towards Police’s recovered loot

The Nigeria Police Force today recovered millions of naira allegedly paid to INEC officials during the Rivers rerun election by Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike, according to Sahara Reporters.

Judging by Twitter NG’s disposition, Nigerians are giving this story the raised eyebrow. So before you go ahead, take a second look at this picture.

- Advertisement -

 

Please see below:

Why so silent Twitter?

A case of adult piggy banks, maybe?

Additional homework, sirs

With heavy hearts, we regret to inform you that…

Loud it.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Thread: These are the wildest ER sex stories you will ever read

Opinion: Providing for the lost children of Nigeria

Ekiti Assembly orders IG of Police to arrest Fayemi

Feyi Fawehinmi: War is good; Africa needs it

The Thread: Why saying “I told you so” about people’s electoral choices is stupid

Nigeria will stop importation of petroleum products by 2019 – Kachikwu

Opinion: Donald Trump’s no-holds-barred showbiz presidency

Osinbajo commends police for proper management of protests

Rivers rerun: Police recover millions allegedly paid to INEC officials by Wike (PHOTOS)

Loading...