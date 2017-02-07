The Thread: “Wike wrote his name on all of the money?” | Nigerians react with suspicion towards Police’s recovered loot

The Nigeria Police Force today recovered millions of naira allegedly paid to INEC officials during the Rivers rerun election by Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike, according to Sahara Reporters.

Judging by Twitter NG’s disposition, Nigerians are giving this story the raised eyebrow. So before you go ahead, take a second look at this picture.

Please see below:

Why so silent Twitter?

Timeline is silent as regards the N111m the police recovered from Inec officials in Rivers. Lol — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) February 7, 2017

A case of adult piggy banks, maybe?

When was Rivers re-run that this money is still in bands & not shared till now or the INEC officials just got it yesterday? Oga, next one! pic.twitter.com/cRJsDBsvAa — 'YOMI Adebayo (@yomisaint) February 7, 2017

@ileowokikiowo LOL Comedians! So the INEC officials kept such an amount waiting around for @Policeng to recover it from them? — Annabel Annabel (@AnnabelAnnabel5) February 7, 2017

Lol, they think we're all mad like them. "@Oddy4real: So, the INEC officials kept the bribes intact for months? https://t.co/hzKvc0AE9W" — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) February 7, 2017

@IleowoKikiowo I just can't deal. N111M kept intact by the Electoral Officers ehn? Okay na. Abeg clap for the @NGPoliceForce 👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Dat Igboman (@keyo_smash) February 7, 2017

"Millions paid to INEC officials" & a penny wasn't even spent? For insulting the masses, thunder fire APC & their CORRUPT & EVIL leaders. pic.twitter.com/aDWTNeBTIh — Agora's Blog (@AgorasBlog) February 7, 2017

You mean the INEC Officials kept the money intact till today Ah! if police can be used to this extent by Politicians, Nigeria is gone — Kenneth Gbarabe (@KennethGbarabe) February 7, 2017

Additional homework, sirs

INEC _it's not enough to announce this; let due process be followed and let #Nigerians start to believe that evil will perish _Amen! — Jide Yusuf (@jideyusuf) February 7, 2017

@inecnigeria i would like the report made public so we can take a look at the facts vis a vis the revelations #INEC #Riversrerun #111m — Milliscent MAN (@MilliscentCTV) February 7, 2017

@jaff8 The Nigerian Police Force should give a breakdown of what was recovered from each staff of inec involved in the bribery — Bernard Ohimor (@BernardOhimor) February 7, 2017

With heavy hearts, we regret to inform you that…

When they say politics requires money, they don't tell you that 90% of that money goes to INEC & Godfathers. We badly NEED a saner system! — JFK| #OurLivesMatter (@JudeFeranmi) February 7, 2017

Loud it.

