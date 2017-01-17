The Thread: The tweet that turned some Nigerian men into bozos

Recession is certainly not just a word, as can be evidenced by the rising cost of goods. From Indomie to eggs, biscuits to sanitary pads, everything has gone up. As @GbemmyG pondered on this, she wondered if sanitary pads could be subsidised since condoms are distributed free.

Not too long after this, patriarchial Twitter showed up making ridiculous statements like women should use tissue. Which made us wonder, did someone skip biology class?

Do see below:

If Condoms can be free, sanitary pads should be subsidized too. It's N750 now, how are girls in secondary school coping? — Big Fish Gee (@GbemmyG) January 15, 2017

If their parents can't afford to buy them pads, then how are the girls coping. Did I have to see that out?? Jesus. — Big Fish Gee (@GbemmyG) January 15, 2017

@Olumba_ You can decide to abstain and not have sex but you CANNOT decide to not menstruate. Alot of women can't afford pads. Alot. — Big Fish Gee (@GbemmyG) January 15, 2017

Patriarchal Twitter

@GbemmyG a lot of people can't afford 3x meals but you don't see the government giving out free food or subsidizing the price. — L. Λ. (@Olumba_) January 15, 2017

Isn't the importance of condom outweigh that of sanitary pad? Because we both make use of condom while girls alone make use of sanitary pad. https://t.co/aTm2EO4MhV — Abdulrasaq Adisa (@AdisaAbdulrasaq) January 16, 2017

@GbemmyG | The consequences of a society without condoms far outweighs that without sanitary pads! — Emmanuel Kido Uzum (@uzumemmaria) January 16, 2017

Condoms are for the good of the nation. Sanitary pads are your problems, not ours. https://t.co/PBQpfHDSrl — L. Λ. (@Olumba_) January 15, 2017

Use tissue and stop disturbing person https://t.co/txnPQwKK3d — Poor super eagle (@guvngige) January 15, 2017

Well maybe, but ur own reason for asking for free sanitary pads is simply cos condoms are free???? Now searching for a brain in your head https://t.co/Iw66blKJpY — Kory Dan arewa (@berbaturvphe) January 16, 2017

Coming from u who doesn't know that d no reason condoms r free is to reduce spread of diseases??? U don't know much in real life do u? Read! https://t.co/Lo8rIzZG1J — Kory Dan arewa (@berbaturvphe) January 16, 2017

We are stupefied!

How is a man trying to convince us that using tissue for your period is the same as using to wipe after peeing? pic.twitter.com/wcAIV8IE9K — Idomagirl (@idomagirl) January 16, 2017

The questions

@Jen_Nilla the argument is that our mums didn't use tampons or pads, and didn't have reproduction issues, compared to girls now — Marvolo (@NuclearNadal) January 16, 2017

Can someone, preferably, one in the medical sector, enlighten us on why using tissue paper, and cotton materials, during menses is now bad — Marvolo (@NuclearNadal) January 16, 2017

@NuclearNadal @SubDeliveryMan tissue papers can leave particles which can lead to staph. Doesn't always happen bt it's a possibility — Erica Wealth (@_Rikkymoney) January 16, 2017

@_Rikkymoney don't same people wipe after themselves with tissue? Isn't that the same thing? — Marvolo (@NuclearNadal) January 16, 2017

Mockery

Already has. Apparently Female Twitter thinks comdoms used as a fight against STDs is not a worthy cause. https://t.co/IrJl9q2M3z — feminist. (@ManOfSkill) January 16, 2017

How on earth?

How did you come to that conclusion? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/haoPhIkapc — Idomagirl (@idomagirl) January 16, 2017

Reactions

There are actually human beings trying to dismiss the importance of free sanitary pads? I can't even… — Arit Okpo (@menoword) January 16, 2017

If discussions about the price of sanitary towels is an affront or a threat to your masculinity then you have a problem. — B. (@zebbook) January 16, 2017

still can't get over the "our mothers" tagline lmfao. they only remember their mothers for useless issues like longsuffering. — Elegushi Spender (@DamieDarling) January 16, 2017

Access to sanitary products is of unique importance to women. We've got a problem, let's try to help and not be bogged down. — T. Rankïn' (@AfroVII) January 16, 2017

Simple.

