The Thread: “woman” “goddess” “fashion icon” | Top 10 tweets about Beyonce’s pregnancy

So yesterday, the first day of Black History month, Queen Bey succeeded in sending social media into a tizzy over her twin-pregnancy announcement, or as the New York Post put it, the Beymaculate conception. Wowzer!

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Since her announcement on Instagram yesterday, the photo above (as you can see) has gotten over 8.6 M likes, which is at the moment the highest liked photo on Instagram.

But she did not stop there. Earlier today, she put out more pregnancy photos that were simply surreal. And social media went ballistic all over again.

Do see below our top 10 tweets:

this forreal was everybody when they found out beyoncé is pregnant with twins pic.twitter.com/Mwe8x3B0jx — 🗡 (@6PAPl) February 2, 2017

Someone: Hi-

Me: BEYONCÉ IS PREGNANT WITH TWINS pic.twitter.com/gtMtb9Jbgm — Kardashian Reactions (@KardashianReact) February 2, 2017

beyoncé been out here pregnant doing the full choreography to formation while i've been too lazy to delete my emails pic.twitter.com/scObiZ6sxL — anal girl (@1800SAMIYAH) February 2, 2017

I imagine Beyoncé's twins will be just as fierce pic.twitter.com/UEYefU92oz — The Gay Burn Book (@SouthernHomo) February 2, 2017

My reaction to Beyoncé's pregnancy pic.twitter.com/JmaKxaqd4C — b.b. twinmaker ♡ (@BEYVENCHY) February 2, 2017

I remember Beyonce saying once that all the talk that she didn't birth Blue was hurtful.

Now she's like "make I see wetin una wan talk" 😂 — Idomagirl (@idomagirl) February 2, 2017

Beyoncé now has the most liked photo on #Instagram #SelenaGomez has held the title since June 2016 pic.twitter.com/B8dqGZWUAi — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) February 2, 2017

Daily reminder that Beyoncé was pregnant during this performance and went completely off. pic.twitter.com/t1nsWjmUoX — Beysus † Godga (@GagaLovesBey) February 2, 2017

Correction: woman, goddess, idol, fashion icon, BEYONCÉ. Not just a girl. https://t.co/9OLVsivwTP — cole sprouse (@chrisis_rad) February 2, 2017

There’s only one Queen Bey. Only one.

