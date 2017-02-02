The Thread: “woman” “goddess” “fashion icon” | Top 10 tweets about Beyonce’s pregnancy

So yesterday, the first day of Black History month, Queen Bey succeeded in sending social media into a tizzy over her twin-pregnancy announcement, or as the New York Post put it, the Beymaculate conception. Wowzer!

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Since her announcement on Instagram yesterday, the photo above (as you can see) has gotten over 8.6 M likes, which is at the moment the highest liked photo on Instagram.

But she did not stop there. Earlier today, she put out more pregnancy photos that were simply surreal. And social media went ballistic all over again.

Do see below our top 10 tweets:

 

There’s only one Queen Bey. Only one.

