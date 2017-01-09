Today’s Noisemakers: Meryl Streep, Donald Trump, Jim Obazee and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. They range from the awesome and brilliant to the OMG, he didn’t. We have made it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Meryl Streep

Poweful, Emotive winning speech at the Golden Globes awards, where she took down The Donald a peg or two and called on her called on her colleagues to join her in protecting journalism.

Meryl Streep's anti-Trump speech at The Golden Globes touches on protecting journalists RT @goldenglobes: pic.twitter.com/FTubRjDN5T — Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 9, 2017

2.Donald Trump

Never one to let a slight pass unaswered, President elect of America, Donald J. Trump, let Meryl Streep know in 140 characters, and then some, exactly what he thought of her speech

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump Aw hun, if she's so overrated, tell me why she didn't need to say your name even once, & here you are having another spell pic.twitter.com/1gevKo7FaQ — Lauren Neal (@TheLaurenNeal) January 9, 2017

3. Reno Omokri

Following the resignation of Pastor Adeboye as the General Overseer of RCCG, Nigeria, Reno Omkri has a few words for the catalyst, Finanacial Reporting Council of Nigeria

4. Jim Obazee

I guess Reno’s questions to the government and FRC yielded some answers as President Buhari immediately sacked Jim Obazee and put someone else in his place. President Buhari has also suspended the law responsible for Pastor Adeboye’s premature exit.I guess that’s what happens when one disobeys the injunction to “touch not mine anointed”.

5. @StandToEndRape

If you are still unclear about the meaning of consent, this thread by the folks @StandToEndRape initiative breaks it down sufficiently.

Thread alert! :Simple illustrations on what it means to have/give consent. I can change my mind about what I want. And that's okay pic.twitter.com/VvgKMN25mC — S.T.E.R Initiative (@StandtoEndRape) January 9, 2017

If I said yes once, it doesn't mean I have to say yes again. It doesn't mean you can have it without asking me either pic.twitter.com/2a9cnlUdgR — S.T.E.R Initiative (@StandtoEndRape) January 9, 2017

6. @Julietkego

@Julietkego is fed up with public servants who flaunt the work they were elected to do as if to elicit praise.

Motorcycles shared by Dino today in Lokoja pic.twitter.com/62NMsYXqvd — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) January 6, 2017

An elected political representative is NOT a philanthropist & so should stop making pronouncements as if it's their inheritance being shared — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) January 9, 2017

Leaders hold the mandate & common wealth IN TRUST 4 the people. No be una papa money so stop these self-entitlement B.S y'all parade around! — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) January 9, 2017

"Mr Willie is working' posters every where! Mr Saraki and other senators/Govs with their smug faces on tinrinrin bags of rice, STOP the razz — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) January 9, 2017

Were u not elected 2 work? Una see CEOS plastering their faces everywhere to remind us dem dey work?Una see Adenuga's face on recharge card? — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) January 9, 2017

7. Pope Francis

There can be no true peace if everyone claims always and exclusively his or her own rights, without caring for the good of others. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) January 9, 2017

That’s all, really.

