UN Secretary-General assures Gambia’s president of full support

United Nations General Secretary, Antonio Guterres on Thursday called Gambia’s President, Adama Barrow to assure him of his support.

A UN spokesmen said Guterres “told President Barrow of his full support for his determination, and ECOWAS’s historic decision, with the unanimous backing of the Security Council, to restore the rule of law in The Gambia so as to honor and respect the will of the Gambian people.”

The council had earlier supported actions by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to ensure handover of power as former President Yahya Jammeh had refused to step aside.

Senegalese troops launched a military intervention after Barrow was sworn in as president at the Gambian embassy in Dakar.

