If it’s your will to break Nigeria, break it now!, Oyedepo prays

Founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide International otherwise known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo has asked God to break Nigeria if it’s his will.

Vanguard reports that the Bishop said this during one of his ministrations, where he rained curses on the sponsors of the Southern Kaduna Crisis.

He reportedly said, “God sent me as His apostle of liberation to this continent to stop it from decadence.

“I heard from God and He has proved it beyond measure. Therefore, every occultic root, every political root of this uprising is cursed today!”

He continued, “All the northern forces that are sponsoring this uprising and killings, i decree the curse of God upon them.”

“Lord, if it is your will to break up Nigeria, break it now!” he added.

