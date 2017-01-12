We will ensure release of other Chibok girls, Buhari tells Malala

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday told Co-Founder of the Malala Fund, Malala Yousafzai that the Federal Government will not divulge its strategies to ensure the other Chibok girls are rescued.

Buhari said this while responding to a letter written to him by Malala.

He however assured that the girls will be rescued as promised.

“Be rest assured, however, of the doggedness, commitment and sincerity of Nigeria’s Federal Government towards ensuring the safe return of the Chibok girls and, indeed, all others still in captivity,” the President said.

The President in a letter dated January 10 said the Nigerian Army has seized the last stronghold of Boko Haram in Sambisa Forest.

He said the welfare of the 21 rescued girls has been taken over by the Federal Government.

According to him, ”They are being given comprehensive medical, nutritional and psychological care and support, and anyone who has seen them in recent times will attest to the fact that their reintegration back to the society is progressing well.

“The Federal Government believes that it is not too late for the girls to go back to school, and everything will be done to ensure that they continue the pursuit of their studies.”

