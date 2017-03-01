World Cup: FIFA to give Africa nine or ten spots

by Azeez Adeniyi

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said he would make good his promise to increase the number of African teams in the World Cup to nine or ten.

Infantino said this during a visit to Mauritania this week.

“We want everyone to have the right to dream and how better to do that that taking part in a major event such as a World Cup,” Infantino told a press conference.

Infantino has made the promise during the FIFA election last year.

He told African federation Chiefs that he would push for a World Cup with 48 teams rather than the present 32.

“Of the 48 teams scheduled for the 2026 World Cup nine or ten will be African. We’ll be working on that,” he promised.

The expansion of the World Cup, passed by the FIFA Council in January, comes into effect for the 2026 tournament.