Xenophobia: Militants threaten to attack MTN, Shoprite, others

by Azeez Adeniyi

A group of Niger Delta Militants have threatened to blow up Multichoice Limited, owner of DSTV; MTN, Shoprite and 16 other major South African investments in Nigeria over the renewed attack on Nigerians and other foreigners in the country.

The threat made by Niger Delta Watchdogs, Niger Delta Volunteers and Niger Delta Strike Force – is contained in a copy of a letter, addressed to the Office of the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria.

The militants asked the government asked the government to shut the businesses within one month.

The militants also gave South Africans living in Nigeria one month to relocate.

In the letter, the militants expressed anger that the South African Police were shielding criminals and joining attackers to kill Nigerians.

Some of the South African companies listed by the militants include Eskom Nigeria, South African Breweries (SAB Miller), Umgeni Water, Refresh Product, LTA Construction and Protea Hotels.

Others, according to the letter, are Critical Rescue International, Global Outdoor Semces, PEP Retail Stores, Woolworths Holdings Limited, Truworths International Limited, Clover Industries, Oracle, Power Giant and Airtime.

The militants said, “Arising from the joint meeting of the Niger Delta Watchdogs, Niger Delta Volunteers and Niger Delta Strike Force, held today (Wednesday) in Port Harcourt, we condemn the recent attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

“We want to state that the recent attacks (on Nigerians in South Africa) will mark the end of this nonsense because we will not fold our arms and allow this to continue. We, therefore, call on the Nigerian Government to immediately close down all the businesses owned by South Africans in Nigeria.

“Failure to close down these companies within one month, we shall mobilise in full force and commence massive attacks on the above-mentioned South African-owned investments in Nigeria. We shall also make sure that all MTN masts and offices are brought down to naught.

“We shall strike any property and persons from South Africa within our reach; we will bring down Multichoice (DSTV), Shoprite and others. We will not fold our arms and watch you (South Africans) slaughter our people like chickens for no just cause.

“We are fully prepared; our professional fighters are already strategising, South Africans must be crushed in Nigeria; our people must be free from these wicked agents.”

They also warned Nigerians against patronizing this businesses.

They said the South African Government has the highest number of business operations in Nigeria by a foreign country.

“But our people in South Africa have been unjustly subjected to torture, killings, looting of their belongings as well as burning down of their business premises/apartments,” they said.