Xenophobia: NANS denies reprisal attacks on multinationals

by Azeez Adeniyi

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has distanced itself from the reprisal attacks and looting on some multinational firms over the xenophobic violence in South Africa.

In a statement on Sunday, NANS insisted that the protesters who attacked the companies were not its members but street urchins.

The union urged the security agencies to “fish out the criminals who looted and destroyed of offices of companies doing legitimate business in the country.”

NANS President, Chinonso Obasi said the union would not exhibit such ‘lowliness of banditry’ even though it condemns the xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

He said, “We are insistent that instead of emulating the lowliness of banditry, young people, particularly undergraduates of higher institutions of learning, should show higher moral examples.”

Obasi said NANS has met and resolved to issue the rebuttal “and call on Nigeria security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.”

He said, “We believe in the ability of the Federal Government of Nigeria to take up the issues of xenophobia attacks on the citizens in South Africa with the country’s government and extract commensurate compensation and undertaking to ensure there is no repeat. As Africa’s leading nation, we should not shy away from showing leadership in civilized behaviour and international cooperation.