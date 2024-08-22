The 10 most featured actors in Nollywood in 2024 so far have enjoyed loyalty from their fans who continue to stream and watch their movies and TV shows in and out of Nigeria.

The Nigerian film industry is one of the most lucrative entertainment industries in the world, as filmmakers can produce and release nearly a hundred movies and TV shows annually.

Due to the large and growing demand for actors in Nollywood, there is always a new movie coming out at the corner with the audience’s favourite celebrities, as filmmakers believe it will drive traffic and engagement by the audience.

There are hundreds of Nollywood movies and TV shows, all under an actor’s name, and in this article, we will list the 10 most featured Actors in Nollywood in 2024.

Kunle Remi

Since starting his acting career in 2011 after winning the Gulder Ultimate Search contest in 2010, Kunle Remi has been featured in many movies and TV shows. However, in 2024, the actor has starred in six films so far, namely “Muri & Ko,” “Shining Star,” “Queen Lateefah,” “Mirrors,” “Anikulapo: Rise of the Sceptre,” and “What About Us?”.

Timini Egbuson

Timini Egbuson is known as one of Nollywood’s eligible bachelors, and the actor has been seen in several movies across the past decade. The year 2024 takes no backseat as he was named the industry’s highest-grossing actor. Timini has starred in several films such as “All’s Fair in Love,” “Ajosepo,” “Meeting Funmi’s Parents,” “Last Straw,” “Unexpected Places,” “Lovers & Foes,” and “Couple’s Pact”.

Bimbo Ademoye

Bimbo Ademoye is a fantastic actress with a charming smile and eclectic personality. Owning a production channel on YouTube, the actress has released several movies this year since winning her first award at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards for ‘Best Actress In A Comedy’ for her role in Selina. She has featured in a number of movies this 2024, namely “Anikulapo: Rise of the Sceptre,” “House Arrest,” “Shining Star,” “Home & Away,” “Unexpected Places,” “The Thing About Men,” “Thirty to Thirty-One,” “What The Heart Wants” and “Dirty Little Secrets”.

Shaffy Bello

Shaffy Bello is one of the most revered actresses in the Nollywood film industry. With her name on multiple film productions, the actress is one to always look out for either on streaming platforms or in cinemas. The actress was mentioned among the 40 Most Powerful Women in International Film by The Hollywood Reporter. Shaffy Bello has not hidden from the cameras this year as she has also starred in several movies such as “Wrong Number,” “The Beads,” “Last Straw” and “Finding Me”.

Lateef Adedimeji

Lateef Adedimeji has been under the acting lights since 2007 and boasts hundreds of movies with his name attached. As an A-list actor, Lateef Adedimeji continues to prove he is one of the brilliant filmmakers in the movie industry. In 2024, he starred in the following movies “Lisabi: The Uprising,” “Crossroads,” “All’s Fair in Love,” “Anikulapo: The Rise of the Sceptre,” “Lakatabu,” “The Beads,” “Beast of Two Worlds,” “House of Ga’a,” and “I Love You Regardless”.

Nancy Isime

The gorgeous actress and TV host does not escape this list as she has also made huge moves this year in the film industry, with her latest movie currently showing in cinemas across Nigeria. Nancy Isime has starred in four Nollywood productions in 2024 so far, and they are “Saving Onome,” “Move Like A Boss,” “Postcards,” and “Wrong Number”.

Bisola Aiyeola

Gaining stardom from the Big Brothers Naija (BBN) show, Bisola Aiyeola has become more of a household name with her warm personality and ability to honestly portray her character’s role in any Nollywood production she finds herself. The actress has been in three movies this year while also being a voice-over actor for a Disney animated series, making four productions so far; their names are “Iwaju,” “Muri & Ko,” “Adam Bol” and “Ajosepo”.

Tobi Bakre

Like Bisola Aiyeola, Tobi Bakre gained fame by finishing as a finalist in the Big Brother Naija show, where his career as an actor took off, casting him in several blockbuster movies and series in Nollywood. The following is the list of movies the actor has starred in so far in 2024, “Farmer’s Bride” and “Postcards”.

Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe has been another A-list actress in the film industry since the early 2000s when she joined the popular drama series, “Papa Ajasco”. The actress has since been a blazing force in Nollywood, as most of her movies have been critically acclaimed. So far, she has been in six movies in 2024, namely, “Ajosepo,” “Rush Hour,” “Ayefele,” “Beast of Two Worlds,” “Thin Line,” and “Aitokunrin”.

Mike Afolarin

Mike Afolarin is included in the list as one of the most featured actors in Nollywood in 2024, as the actor, photographer and filmmaker has starred in four movies, all of which have had a massive buzz on the internet. The movies are “House of Ga’a,” “Ajosepo,” “Water and Garri,” and “Our Father”.