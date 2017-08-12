11 killed in Kenya’s post-election protest

Eleven people have reportedly been killed by Kenyan police while dispersing protesters who are agitated by the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Violence has erupted in the western city of Kisumu and slums ringing the capital, officials and witnesses said on Saturday.

A security official said the bodies of nine young men shot dead overnight in Nairobi’s Mathare slum had been brought to the city morgue.

A witness also said a young girl was shot and killed during the protests.

72-year-old opposition leader Raila Odinga, had rejected the results.

The unrest erupted moments after Kenya’s election commission announced late on Friday that Kenyatta, 55, had secured a second five-year term in office, in spite of opposition allegations that the tally was a fraud.

Kisumu’s main hospital was treating four people for gunshot wounds and six who had been beaten by Kenyan police, its records showed.

“He was not out fighting them. He was rescued by my sister who lives next to him.

“She came outside screaming at the police, asking why they are beating people,” his brother, Charles Ochieng said, speaking on behalf of a dazed Oduor.