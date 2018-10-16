2019 is not a race for Vice President, #BuhariComeAndDebate now – Oby Ezekwesili challenges #APCPDP

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: The Kano House of Assembly on Monday constituted a seven-man committee ...
It has been eight days since the All Progressives Congress attempted to host the primary election for House of Reps ...
CEO of foremost payments technology company, Flutterwave, Iyin Aboyeji, has resigned. In a farewell message, Iyin who said he was stepping ...
Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, is alleged to have received a total of $5 million bribe from multiple contractors in the state ...
On the 9th of October, Co-Creation Hub (CcHUB) in conjunction with Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), launched NimCure – ...
According to English folklore, the original Merry Men helped define the legend of Robin Hood, accompanying the prince of thieves ...
