2019 is not a race for Vice President, #BuhariComeAndDebate now – Oby Ezekwesili challenges #APCPDP

Oby
Frontline presidential contender, Obiageli ‘Oby’ Ezekwesili has called for a televised presidential debate with President Muhammadu Buhari and other party flag-bearers participating in the lead up to the February 2019 elections.
Ezekwesili who is running on the platform of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) said it is imperative that all candidates vying for the nation’s highest political position to take part in debates to present their plans and policy thrust to the people. She went on to call on all Nigerians to say no to debates by proxy, adding that those who refuse to present themselves before the people do not deserve to lead them.
According to the former Minister of Education and Solid Minerals, President Buhari should be bold enough to face the Nigerian people and present his plans and track record of achievements or lack thereof.
“It appears that there is a conspiracy of the minority to trivialize the issue of presidential debate in a bid to exempt President Muhammadu Buhari from defending his performance and presenting his plans before the Nigerian people. This is unacceptable. The people need to know why they should vote for each of the candidates, and they need to know now,” Ezekwesili said in a statement released to the press on Sunday.
“Make no mistake, the only people Nigerians want to hear from are their presidential hopefuls. Nigerians vote for presidents, and presidents are the ones who get the job done. Vice Presidents will not take Nigeria out of poverty. So this is not the time to shortchange citizens with a Vice Presidential debate. Nigerians are voting for top of the ticket, not VP, and they are aware that this is what matters. Anything less than a presidential debate will be considered  gross disrespect for the millions of citizens we hope to lead,” she added.
Ezekwesili further stated that nothing less than 20 hours of debate is acceptable to a country of approximately 200 million people. This can be split in 5 sessions of 4 hours each, or 4 sessions of 5 hours each. The first debate, according to her statement, should be held within a week of official campaign start by INEC on 18 November.
Ezekwesili who is the leading female candidate in the race has as the main thrust of her campaign the lifting of over 80 million Nigerians out of poverty and making prosperity possible for every business, every family, and every Nigerian citizen. The former Vice President of the World Bank for Africa and 2018 Nobel Prize nominee pledges to lead a government focused on competitiveness, productivity and economic prosperity if elected into office.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 15, 2018

The Late 5: Kano Assembly sets up panel to investigate video involving Governor Ganduje; FG charges ‘Dancing Senator’ to court over exam malpractice | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: The Kano House of Assembly on Monday constituted a seven-man committee ...

Halilu Zakaria October 15, 2018

Opinion: APC’s sham primaries and the future of youth candidacy

It has been eight days since the All Progressives Congress attempted to host the primary election for House of Reps ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 15, 2018

Just In: Flutterwave Co-founder, Iyin Aboyeji resigns

CEO of foremost payments technology company, Flutterwave, Iyin Aboyeji, has resigned. In a farewell message, Iyin who said he was stepping ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 11, 2018

Just In: Abdullahi Ganduje accused of receiving $5 million bribe, under investigation

Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, is alleged to have received a total of $5 million bribe from multiple contractors in the state ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 10, 2018

CcHUB and NIMR launch NimCure – a digital tool to promote adherence to treatment by TB patients

On the 9th of October, Co-Creation Hub (CcHUB) in conjunction with Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), launched NimCure – ...

Wilfred Okiche October 10, 2018

Film Review: AY, Ramsey Nouah, Falz, Jim Iyke are all a bunch of Merry Men

According to English folklore, the original Merry Men helped define the legend of Robin Hood, accompanying the prince of thieves ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail