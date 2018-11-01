Is it too much to ask for integrity from Nigeria’s 2019 presidential candidates?

2019

Once again, Nigeria is at that auspicious moment where it is expected to choose its next set of leaders for the next four years across all strata of government. At the federal level, more than seventy individuals are expected to slug it out with the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The scorecard of President Buhari is already public knowledge while many of these candidates have presented themselves as an alternative for Nigerian voters to choose in 2019. That any one of them will be chosen over the incumbent is left to the voting populace.

As a close monitor of the political process, it seems some of these individuals jostling to take over the job from President Buhari in 2019 have not shown themselves to be a better option. While Nigerians are fixated on the non-submission of President Buhari’s WAEC certificate, a news report by TheCable on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, revealed that more than fifty presidential candidates for the 2019 elections did not file their tax returns in the forms they submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Let it be known that non-submission of tax details to INEC is not enough grounds for disqualification from participating in the election but why does this non-submission matters to me? It matters because payment of tax is a compulsory duty by any responsible citizen as this is what the government uses in providing the necessary basic amenities to make life more meaningful for citizens. Tax evasion is a criminal offence punishable under law. That individuals presenting themselves for the Presidential office can’t disclose their tax details to Nigerians means something is wrong somewhere.

There is no rationale for over fifty individuals to keep away their tax details from Nigerians. Considering the fact that they are presenting themselves as a better alternative to the incumbent, they must display uncommon integrity that is worthy of emulation. If they can’t disclose their tax returns as a presidential candidate, how will they enshrine transparency in the handling of the nation’s treasury? This matters a lot and it speaks volumes about their integrity.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

tosin adesina November 1, 2018

Why is President Buhari and the APC silent on Governor Ganduje’s corruption scandal?

When it seems the euphoria generated by the previously released two videos of the embattled Governor of Kano Abdullahi Ganduje ...

tosin adesina October 31, 2018

Paying children to protest is low, even for Governor Ganduje

On Thursday, October 25, 2018, the internet was awash with pictures of children in several primary schools across Kano protesting ...

tosin adesina October 31, 2018

President Buhari might have an election to win, but what about the Shi’ites?

On Saturday, October 27, 2018, the Nigerian Army and the members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), popularly known ...

tosin adesina October 25, 2018

Nigeria’s life expectancy rankings should make you very worried

Beginning from 2018, a male child given birth to in Nigeria is expected to live for an approximated 54.7 years ...

tosin adesina October 25, 2018

NHIS: Corruption rears its ugly head again threatening our healthcare system

Eight months after his recall from his first suspension by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Executive Secretary of the National Health ...

tosin adesina October 22, 2018

2019: How political parties “killed” Not too Young to run law

When President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Not too Young to Run bill into law in May 2018. One of the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail