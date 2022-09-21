2023 elections: Wait for another time, Sen Orji Kalu tells Igbos; ASUU strike: Lecturers reach agreement with Reps, await Buhari’s approval | 5 Things That Should Matter Today￼

2023 elections: Wait for another time, Sen Orji Kalu tells Igbos

National unity, Nigeria’s biggest challenge – Osinbajo

Lagos govt justifies vehicles auction, says review underway

17 Boko Haram terrorists, family members surrender

ASUU strike: Lecturers reach agreement with Reps, await Buhari’s approval

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn‘t miss:

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, says it will be difficult for any Igbo to win the presidency without zoning the seat to the South East.

Kalu disclosed this while briefing reporters at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said the presidency is not a regional issue and could only be won with the support of other geo-political zones.

He, therefore, urged his fellow politicians from the South East eyeing the highest office to wait for another time when major political parties would agree to zone the ticket to the region.

“Presidency is not a regional issue. I asked the political parties to zone the presidency to the South East. When they didn’t do that, and since the presidency is not a regional issue, I had to withdraw.

“I have no problem with the Igbo man being president. But we have to do it with other Nigerians. If we don’t do it with other Nigerians, it is not going to work, no matter how popular you are. It’s the president of Nigeria, not the president of Igboland.

“I’m an Igbo man to the core. I’m also a Nigerian to the core. If anyone from the Southeast had been nominated for the presidency, I would have been the one. So, it’s a party business. I have no grudges against anybody who is running”, he said.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stated on Tuesday that the nation’s biggest challenge now is one of national unity.

Osinbajo said this at a one-day National Unity Conference held in Abuja by the Alumni Association of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (AANI).

The Vice President, who was represented by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, praised the alumni for always stepping in to help when the country was in trouble.

He said, “I want to take this opportunity to thank the alumni of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) for always coming in to intervene when the nation is facing challenges and difficulties.

“And they always get it right. Today there’s no doubt that the biggest challenge the country is facing is that of national unity.

“If one listens to the cacophony of voices from the East, to the West, from the North to the South, whether you are talking about challenges, of the disorders, Boko Haram insurgents or the bandits.

“So, bringing us together here to discuss this very, very important matter, especially with regard to the 2023 elections, is timely.”

The Lagos State Government has justified the recent auction of 130 vehicles taken by the Ministry of Justice and the State Taskforce for various traffic violations.

Moyosore Onigbanjo, the state Attorney-General/Commissioner for Justice, revealed this on Tuesday during a Channels TV program, adding that the law will be examined.

He said, “The essence of the law is deterrence. Some people say the punishment is not appropriate but it depends on their perspectives. The government doesn’t set out to punish its citizens but there must be law and order. Whilst some will like to complain when these laws are enforced, the minute most Nigerians travel abroad, they comply with every law.

“Do not try to bring up sentiments after you must have put your means of livelihood in jeopardy by breaching the law. If you see the Lady of Justice, it is blindfolded, it doesn’t look at emotions; the law does not look at emotions. Why risk your means of livelihood if you know it is the only thing you have to sustain yourself economically? Why risk it by breaching the law?

“This issue of driving against traffic had become such a danger and such a menace to the society that something drastic had to be done and the legislators at that time imposed these penalties. There is a process to amend the law so people can go up to their representatives in the state House of Assembly and make agitations that in our view, this is draconian and we think you should change the law. That could kick-start the process but right now, there is a process to review the law.”

The Nigerian Army has disclosed that seventeen Boko Haram militants, including their families, have surrendered to troops from the 151 Task Force Battalion stationed at Banki-Junction in Borno State’s Bama Local Government Area.

The Army made the announcement on Tuesday via its verified Twitter account.

It tweeted that the mass surrender of terrorists and their families was the result of a fresh military assault in the North-East region by heroic warriors of Operation Hadin Kai.

“Profiling of the surrendered terrorists is ongoing”, the Army tweeted.

According to reports, one Bashir Bulabuduwaye, a chief executioner from Shekau’s side, recently surrendered to Nigerian troops.

Bulabuduwaye was claimed to have surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai stationed in Baking, Bama Local Government Area, Borno State, together with his wives and children.

79,000 Boko Haram terrorists, both fighters and non-combatants, have surrendered to forces from Operation Hadin Kai at various places across the theater.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the federal government have struck a new deal.

After four hours of discussion in the National Assembly in Abuja, the leadership of the House of Representatives struck a new arrangement on Tuesday.

The accord, however, is subject to President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent, who is presently attending the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York.

Emmanuel Osodeke, President of ASUU, led the Union at the meeting, while Goodluck Opiah, Minister of State for Education, represented the federal government.

Following the closed-door session, meeting chair Femi Gbajabiamila claimed that the meeting produced some agreements, but he did not specify which ones.

He stated that the parliamentarians will bring the agreement to President Buhari upon his arrival and that ASUU will do the same for their members.

“There were basically seven areas where ASUU has presented what we considered to be requisition for them to go back to strike. We have looked at the seven areas, we have more or less agreed on certain things.

“Once that is done, the leadership of this house will await the return of Mr. President from the ongoing General Assembly. We will meet with Mr. President. We will lay the agreement reached by the legislative arm of government. I am hopeful that Mr. President will buy into the agreement and with that, I believe that this matter will be speedily brought to a close,” he said.

The lawmakers will on Thursday meet with National Information Technology Development Agency, the Accountant General of the Federation, the Auditor General for the Federation and National Salaries Incomes and wages Commission to discuss further.

Speaking on the meeting, the ASUU president said the issue will be resolved soon.

“It is a good development and we are waiting for what they will send to us to commit our members. We hope that within the immediate future, this issue will be resolved.”