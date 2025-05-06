3 Local Food Spots in Lagos You Should Try

If there’s one thing Lagos never runs short of? It’s good food. And it is becoming a hotspot for some of the most exciting culinary experiences in the country. Whether you’re craving traditional flavours with a modern twist or want a nostalgic vibe to unwind and eat well, here are three places you should definitely add to your food adventure list:

1. Abeke Rooftop

Abeke Rooftop is one of those places you stumble upon and instantly want to gatekeep, but you can’t because everyone deserves to experience the magic. Set on a rooftop (as the name suggests), it combines a laid-back ambience with stunning views of the city and a menu packed with rich, home-style Nigerian meals. This food spot is located at 6A Ogbunike Street, Lekki Phase 1, and its opening and closing hours are from 12pm to 11 pm.

Think piping hot jollof, smoky grilled protein, and soups that taste just like your grandma’s. Whether you’re out for a night with the boys or even a solo date, Abeke hits all the right notes.

2. Ofe Uto

Are you craving deep, flavorful Igbo soups that hit the spot every time? Ofe Uto is the real deal. Located on the 3rd Floor, Westbrook Mall, 4th Roundabout, Beside Enyo Filling Station, Lekki Peninsula II, Lekki 106104, Lagos, it is well known for its rich selection of traditional dishes like ofe oha, nsala, bitterleaf, and ogbono, this spot delivers bold, authentic flavours in a clean, cosy setting. Whether dining in or ordering takeout, you’ll always get that “homemade” taste. Many reviews attest to the generous portions, accompanied by properly seasoned proteins, leaving you with utmost satisfaction. It’s one of those places that keeps pulling you back in, especially when you need a serious food fix that feels like a warm hug.

They are open every day of the week from 10:0am till 10:00pm.

3. Calabararoma

For an authentic taste of Southern Nigeria right in the heart of Lagos, Calabararoma is a must-visit. This spot specialises in traditional southern dishes like edika ikong, afang soup, ekpang, and it offers a culinary journey rooted in a Calabar-themed setting, which is perfect for enjoying a quiet meal or gathering with friends. It is located at plot 24 Adebayo Doherty, Lekki Phase 1, beside Dowen College. Their availability is round the clock. From Sunday to Saturday, 12:00am -12:00am

These spots are not talked about enough as they bring originality to the table by exploring cultural values through the lens of mouth-watering meals. This is your cue to treat yourself to a tasty Nigerian dish today.