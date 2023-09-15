It’s the weekend, which means some of our artists to watch out for this week have decided to open their vault of songs and bless us with new, good music. This week, we’re introducing you to 5 artists we think you should listen to more often.

Here are our 5 artists to watch out for this week

ODUMODU BLVCK

The “Declan Rice” singer is among our artists to watch out for as he is back again with a new hit single titled “Mc Oluomo,” named after the chairman of the NURTW Lagos State chapter. Odumodu is a trendsetter, this much we can all agree, and after his smash hit, we can only expect more extraordinary things from this rapper.

SaveMilli

SaveMilli is here with a new song to make you loosen up as you groove through the weekend. The singer has produced many songs, and his latest single, Don’t Leave, off his new album, “Blue Afro,” will undoubtedly get you in the mood for some tequila and a good dancing partner to hold.

Juls

The British-Ghanaian DJ, singer, and producer recently released an EP with several features, with each artist flawlessly executing their bars and lyrics without stress. In his single titled “Unfortunately“, Juls features R2Bees, Sarkodie, and KiDi. The album, “Palmwine Diaries Vol. 1”, is a bop, and we can’t gatekeeper this artist, so we’re recommending him as our artist of the week.

Midas The Jagaban

This masked female artist is definitely one to watch out for this week, as she has returned to the spotlight with two new singles, “Louis Vitty” featuring TayC and “More Vibes, More Money“. The frenzy behind Midas The Jagaban needs to be studied as her style of singing couples with her style referencing the legendary Nigerian singer Lagbaja; Midas The Jagaban is taking Nigerian and British clubs by storm as her songs tend to do just what they were meant to do: pull the audience into the dance-floor.

Nasty C

The South African singer and rapper recently dropped a new single titled “Endless.” In this, he claims to love is to live and to live is to love. Nasty C blends his singing with his rapping smoothly in this jam, which makes him one of the artists to watch out for this week. The SMA singer proves time and time again that he is one of the best rappers in South Africa, and Endless is a testament to how good music sounds.

It is every artist’s job to produce good music, and it is our job, as fans, to listen, love, and share these songs. This week, these artists have all met the criteria and given us music to vibe to. Here, we recommend our five artists to watch out for this week.