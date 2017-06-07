5 interesting moments to expect during fired FBI Director, James Comey’s testimony

After weeks of waiting in anticipation, tomorrow, the world will finally be treated to what is shaping up to be the biggliest political drama of our millennial lives: the testimony of former FBI Director, James Comey, before a Senate Committee.

James Comey was fired by Donald Trump on the 9th of May for reasons we are hopefully going to find out soon. As at the time of the embarrassing sack, the official reasons pointed at Comey’s handling of the Hillary Clinton e-mail investigations. Yet, in the usual fashion, President Trump soon contradicted what was already a questionable reason. In an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt, the President revealed that he already had the intention to fire the FBI director before the official recommendations of the Attorneys-General even got to him – the recommendations were the official basis for the firing.

But that’s Trump. And him backtracking was only the start of an interesting episode that may or may not lead to articles of impeachment being raised against him. Tomorrow will tell and we already have a few things to look forward to at tomorrow’s hearing.

1.The Big Reveal

Back in May, the NewYork times broke the news that Comey had kept a memo of a conversation that Trump had with him asking him to let go of the Flynn investigations.

“I hope you can let this go”, the president told Mr Comey, according to the memo” read the New York times article.

The pundits have all said that if this memo is real, it could prove that President Trump tried to obstruct an ongoing investigation/justice. Mr Trump himself has not been too easy since he fired Trump, once tweeting that he could implicate Comey with “tapes” of their conversations if the latter dared to speak with the press.

All these mean that we are just after one Big Reveal at tomorrow’s hearing: that of the said memo!

2. We expect the hilarious memes, tweets, and general banter that will come out of that testimony

Trump will not be the only person to bear the brunt of these, Comey will too. Let’s not forget the fact that the Democrats (i.e many of Trump’s critics) don’t quite like the former FBI director either. BBC’s Anthony Zurcher, already has intel that “local bars are opening early to host viewing parties” as Comey gets the opportunity to present the damning memos he’s alluded to.

3. Mr Comey’s version of the events of he and Trump’s post-inauguration dinner

The story is that the president asked James Comey to dinner shortly after he was sworn into office and that he asked Comey at the dinner to pledge his loyalty to him (Trump). The New York Times claims the then FBI Director only offered his “honest loyalty” but Trump’s people have already denied this. While they admitted to a dinner taking place (even Trump did too during his NBC interview with Lester Holt), Trump’s camp claim it was Comey who begged to be kept on as FBI Director (despite only being 3 years into his 10-year tenure).

There’s also the pending allegation by the President that Comey assured him that he was not under investigation so James Comey’s answers about the events of this dinner will be a high point of his testimony.

4. Leaks

Apparently, there’ll be a private hearing after his televised Senate testimony where he’ll be asked even more sensitive questions by the Senate Committee. We await all the leaks from this private hearing that will be sure to drop before the day ends tomorrow or Friday, latest.

5. President Donald’s sweet Twitter handle

Despite Sean Spicer’s promise of a “very very busy” for Trump tomorrow, we all know better than to let go of the refresh button on @therealDonaldTrump’s handle tomorrow. Hopefully, it’s going to be a lit tweet-fest filled with insightful 140-characters of all Donald Trump’s real thoughts about Comey and whatever he has to say. Who knows, maybe, Donald will even be the “Leaker-In-Chief” again.