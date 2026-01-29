5 Things Nigerians Hope to See Fixed in Their Lifetime

House On The Rock Presents THE EXPERIENCE 19: A Night Where JESUS WINS

Nigeria is often described as a “developing country,” but for many young Nigerians, it feels like the same problems keep growing while solutions remain on pause. From power supply to security, these are some of the major infrastructural issues Nigerians, especially the youth, hope will not still be problems decades from now.

Constant Power, Not Constant Excuses

Poor electricity remains one of Nigeria’s most exhausting realities. For decades, power supply has been unstable, expensive, and unreliable for the average Nigerian.

The introduction of the electricity band system, which determines how much power a community receives and how much they pay, has only deepened frustrations. Many Nigerians argue that the system is either inefficient or unfair, especially for people paying premium rates for electricity they barely receive.

Public outrage peaked in December 2025, when large parts of the country experienced blackouts during the holiday season. For a nation positioning itself as a global tourism destination—particularly during Detty December—many saw this as both embarrassing and disappointing.

Roads That Don’t Feel Like Death Traps

Nigeria has no shortage of poorly maintained roads. From pothole-ridden highways to abandoned construction projects, inadequate road infrastructure has made transportation unnecessarily dangerous.

Lives are lost daily due to bad roads, and long-distance travel often feels like a risk rather than a routine. The problem is compounded by poor drainage systems, which cause severe flooding during the rainy season.

In areas such as Lagos Island, flooding has led to loss of property, displacement of residents, and in some cases, loss of life—all due to neglect and poor urban planning.

ASUU Strikes That Steal Time

For Nigerian students, ASUU strikes have become an expected part of academic life, and that is deeply concerning.

Most public university students experience at least two ASUU strikes during their time in school, extending four-year degrees into six or seven years. These repeated disruptions delay careers, strain families financially, and drain students’ motivation.

With no lasting agreement between the federal government and university unions, many Nigerians are left wondering if a stable academic calendar will ever become a reality in their lifetime.

Rent Prices That Make No Sense

Uncontrolled rent increases have become a growing crisis, particularly in major cities such as Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.

Landlords now impose rent hikes of up to 100 percent with little regulatory oversight, while government intervention remains minimal. For young Nigerians already grappling with inflation, low wages, and unemployment, affordable housing feels increasingly out of reach.

The issue becomes even more visible during peak seasons like Detty December, when short-let apartment prices skyrocket, reflecting a real estate market that appears completely disconnected from the realities of the average Nigerian.

Living With Fear Instead of Safety

Insecurity remains one of Nigeria’s most urgent challenges. From Boko Haram to banditry and kidnapping, safety has become a daily concern rather than a given.

Kidnappings and violent attacks continue to rise, making interstate travel increasingly dangerous. While the crisis has intensified over the past decade, many Nigerians argue that insecurity has festered for years due to weak governance and a lack of accountability.

The result is a country where criminal groups operate with confidence, while citizens live in constant fear.

What We Think

On the surface, Nigeria may appear to be progressing, but beneath that image lie deep structural failures. Critical sectors such as education, electricity, housing, security, and healthcare remain underdeveloped, with limited evidence of sustainable reform.

For young Nigerians, the question is no longer whether these problems exist, but whether they will be solved within their lifetime, because survival should not be the national development strategy.