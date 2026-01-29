theme-sticky-logo-alt
January 29, 2026

Top 10 Hottest Pictures On Instagram This Week 

by YNaija
Nigerian celebrities have brought the heat on Instagram this week, with studio photos, premieres, and birthday shoots. Some of these pictures have shocked us and kept us on the edge of our seats, asking for more. 

  1. Bisola Aiyeola 

The Big Brother Naija reality star, host, and actress stunned fans on Instagram with an archive-worthy dress designed by SomobySomo for her 40th birthday celebration.

  1. Akin Faminu 

The fashion god himself took the breath away from thousands with the gorgeous pastel-colored suit he wore, styled to perfection. The suit designed by LDM Ng gave Akin a regal and unique look.

  1. Funke Akindele 

Director, producer, and actress Funke Akindele left fans stunned when she shared pictures of herself in a beautiful gold-and-black two-piece, styled by Zackstyling.

  1. Shine Rosman 

The model and actress took Instagram by storm when she shared pictures of herself dressed in a gorgeous regional piece designed by Lasosa for the Netflix Bridgerton premiere.

  1. Vine Olugu

The model and actor shared serene pictures of himself at the beach, donning a casual outfit and serving editorial chic for his fans.

  1. Bimbo Ademoye 

The actress shared pictures of herself in a casual shirt and jeans, styled to perfection, looking chic for a simple day out.

  1. Jemima Osunde 

Actress Jemima Osunde shared pictures of herself in a gorgeous red dress, designed by Olusola Philips and styled by Styled Pundit, on her Instagram.

  1. Koyin Sanusi 

The Big Brother Naija reality star took Instagram by storm when he shared pictures of himself in Yoruba attire designed and styled by Kay.

  1. Mide Iwasokun 

The Big Brother Naija reality star gave her Instagram fans a treat by sharing pictures of herself in a stunning silver short dress.

  1. Kiekie 

TV host and actress KieKie shared pictures of herself looking stunning in a gorgeous, well-detailed dress from Accost Collection on Instagram.

