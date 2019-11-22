5 Things that Should Matter Today: Alleged Port Harcourt serial killer changes plea to not guilty

Alleged Port Harcourt serial killer Gracious David West has changed his plea to ‘not guilty’ after confessing to luring his victims to hotels in Port Harcourt, drugging and murdering them. In spite of the video released by the police in which he was seen confessing to the crimes, David West reversed the admission. “The defendant had earlier pleaded guilty to the 9 count charge of murder but has decided to change his plea today,” prosecutor Chidi Ekeh said.

The suspected serial killer’s laywer, Vincent Chukwu backed his client on ‘change of plea’ while dismissing his confessions earlier as having “no legal effect”.

INEC says no corps member was killed in Kogi guber elections

The management of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, says no corps member died during the Kogi or Bayelsa state goverorship elections which held last Saturday November 16th.

Court nullifies Ganduje’s creation of of additional emirates in Kano

A High Court sitting in Kano state on Thursday, November 21st nullified the appointment and creation of four additional Emirates by Kano state government.

Justice Usman Na’abba, who is the presiding judge, ruled that due process was not followed in the creation of the Emirates. In May 2019, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had assented the bill seeking the establishment of four additional first-class Emirates Rano, Gaya, Karaya and Bichiin in Kano State.

INEC presents certificate of return to David Lyon

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented a Certificate of Return to the Bayelsa State Governor-Elect, David Lyon.

Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated 44 candidates including the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Douye Diri, to win a keenly contested election.

Falana says DSS wwasn’t authorized to verify Sowore’s sureties

Femi Falana, the lead counsel of #RevolutionNow Convener Omoyele Sowore has once again called out the Department of State Service (DSS) over the continous detention of his client.

While the Secret Police is insisting on verifying the identities of Sowore’s sureties before releasing him, Falana in a new statement stated that they were not authorized to carry out or demand such