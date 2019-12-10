5 Things that Should Matter Today: Buhari appoints Nami to replace Fowler as FIRS chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday named a tax consultant, Mr Muhammad Nami, as the new chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service. The appointment came as the tenure of Mr Babatunde Fowler expired.

Buhari, who approved the composition of a new board for the tax agency, asked Fowler to hand over the FIRS’s affairs to the most senior director, pending the confirmation of the new board by the Senate.

Mompha regains freedom

Ismaila Mustapha a.k.a Mompha has regained his freedom after perfecting the bail conditions handed to him by a Lagos High Court.

It was reported earlier that Mompha who was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 14 counts bordering on fraud, money laundering and running a foreign exchange business without the authorisation of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), was granted a N100m bail on Friday, November 29.

Check out Reminisce’s video for Instagram ft Olamide and Naira Marley

President Buhari departs for Egypt today

President Buhari will on Tuesday December 10th, depart Abuja for Aswan, Egypt to attend the Aswan Forum designed to set “An Agenda for Sustainable Peace and Development in Africa.”

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the Forum which holds between Dec. 11 and Dec. 12, is an initiative to address the interconnections between peace and development in Africa while promoting Africa-led solutions through strengthening policies and practices.

Nigerian govt offered Sowore ‘death warrant deal’ – Falana

Omoyele Sowore’s lead counsel Femi Falana who appeared on TVC’s Your View on Monday December 9, disclosed that the Nigerian government reached out for a deal during his client’s first 45 days in detention. According to the human rights activist, the Department of State Services reached out to him to persuade Sowore to sign a death warrant deal but he told them off.

