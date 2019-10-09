5 Things that Should Matter Today: Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori says he has no doubts about committing his future to England over Nigeria

Promising Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori insists he has had no doubts about committing his international future to England after being called up by Gareth Southgate.

Tomori has impressed for Chelsea this season and has been rewarded with a call-up to the England squad for this month’s European Qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria. The 21-year-old was born in Calgary, Canada, to Nigerian parents but raised in England. He was eligible to represent the senior national teams of the three countries but decided to pick England, a decision he said was a difficult one. We wish all the best!

Singer Sky B is dead

 INEC to recruit 16139 adhoc staff for Kogi guber election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says it will recruit 16, 139 Adhoc staff for the Kogi governorship election holding on November 16th 2019.

Since the release of BBC Africa Eye’s SexForGrades, Kiki Mordi says she’s received subtle threats

Kiki Mordi, the BBC journalist at the center of the BBC Africa Eye undercover investigation into sexual harassment of female students by male lecturers at the University of Lagos and the University of Ghana, says she has received subtle threats since the report went viral.

Kiki Mordi revealed she is not bothered by those threats as the project was inspired by her personal experience which led to her dropping out of the University and becoming a graduate. She said this in an exclusive with Sahara Reporters.

38 people have drowned in a river in Bauchi

On Monday, October 7th, thirty eight persons reportedly drowned inside the Kirfi River, Kirfi Local Government Area of Bauchi State. Why is no one talking about this?

