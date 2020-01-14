5 Things that Should Matter Today: Dangote plans to acquire Arsenal in 2021

Dangote makes major announcement about buying Arsenal Football Club

Africa’s wealthiest man and philanthropist, Aliko Dangote, who is a die-hard Gunners fan has revealed his plans to buy Arsenal Football Club.

Dangote, who is worth more than £8.5billion, has been planning for a long time to take over from the current owner, Stan Kroenke. ”It is a team that, yes, I would like to buy some day, but what I keep saying is we have $20billion worth of projects and that’s what I really want to concentrate on,’ Dangote told the David Rubenstein Show.

‘I’m trying to finish building the company and then after we finish, maybe some time in 2021 we can.”

Gunmen abduct District head in Kano

Unidentified gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, on Monday, abducted Alhaji Adam Muhammad Sarkin Yamma, the District Head of of Karshi, Rogo Local Government Area of Kano State. It was gathered that the gunmen stormed Yamma’s bedroom at around 3:am and abducted him.

Bauchi state govenor hospitalised in London

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has been hospitalised in London, United Kingdom for an undisclosed illness.

The governor made this known in a statement released by his media aide, Mukhtar Gidado, today January 13th. He however did not disclose the nature of the ailment.

Nigeria Leadership has been managing poverty – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde on Sunday January 12, blamed the country’s leadership over the poverty experienced across the nation.

The Oyo State Governor who spoke at a church service marking the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Aremo community of Ibadan, pointed out that Nigeria is blessed with different natural resources but the country’s leadership is managing poverty.

Hanan Buhari flying on the presidential jet to Buuchi is an inspiration to the Youth – MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has risen up in defence for the daughter of President Buhari, Hana, who was in the news over the weekend after she was seen flying to Bauchi using the presidential jet.

Hanan was invited to the durbar by Rilwanu Adamu,Emir of Bauchi to take pictures of the event and other tourist attractions in the state. While many Nigerians including the PDP frowned at her using the presidential jet, the presidency in its reaction said it is the contitutional privilege of members of the president’s family to make use of the presidential jets.