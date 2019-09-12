5 Things that Should Matter Today: Here’s what you need to know about Asa’s upcoming album ”Lucid”

It’s been five years since Asa released her last album Bed of Stones, and while we have been waiting for her to release another project, she’s been magnanimous enough to release singles off her upcoming album, which she announced yesterday on her Instagram page. Titled Lucid, which is her fourth body of work, we’ve been given a taste of what’s to come in singles like Beginning and Good Time. Lucid is out October 11, and we just can’t wait.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I have waited a long time to share this with you. My new album #LUCID out October 11. Preorder now : link in bio #asa #lucid #newalbum

A post shared by Asa (@asaofficial) on

The Tribunal has dismissed the election petition against Buhari

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has delivered judgement in the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. The PDP and its candidate sought to nullify the election of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23 presidential poll.

The FBI has collaborated with the EFCC to arrest 167 Nigerians for alleged fraud

Few weeks ago, The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arraigned 77 Nigerians for fraud related activities. In a new development, the FBI arrested 281 individuals, including 167 Nigerians for involvement in fraudulent Business Email Compromise (BEC) schemes, the agency announced recently. The FBI said it worked in collaboration with Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest 167 suspected fraudsters in Nigeria alone.

Buhari has approved the increase in Nigeria’s VAT

The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved an increase in the Value Added Tax (VAT) payable in Nigeria. The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, announced the approval while briefing journalists after the FEC meeting presided by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mrs Ahmed said the VAT was increased from the current 5 per cent to 7.2 per cent.

Over 600 Nigerians have fled South Africa over xenophobic attacks

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor September 11, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo September 11, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: President Buhari is evacuating Nigerians willing to come home from South Africa

Following the continued xenophobic violence in South African where Nigerians are attacked, President has responded diplomatically from recalling the High ...

Op-Ed Editor September 10, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo September 10, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Ayomide Bello has become Nigeria’s first female canoeist to qualify for the Olympics

At just 17-year-old, Ayomide Bello will become the first female Nigerian canoeist to compete at the Olympic games when they ...

Op-Ed Editor September 9, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo September 9, 2019

#BBNaija 2019: Here are the 3 times sexual harassment was perpetuated by male housemates

Big Brother Naija has always been an interesting snapshot of how gender plays out in the society – the reinforcement ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail