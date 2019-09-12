Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Who on earth told our Igbo girls that they can be annoying, disrespectful, wicked and hairy all over and still deserve to be sent money🤦🏽‍♂ — Michael Izuchukwu👑 (@TheMikiiz) September 12, 2019

You don’t like naira Marley because “he’s vulgar & morally bankrupt” but you like 50 cent ? 🤷🏾‍♂️ and you adore Nicki minaj ? Lol u must be a comedian . — Igbo Made (@volqx) September 12, 2019

I gave up when I found out that pastors have Invigilators while sitting for theology exam. — valking♔ (@_valkiing) September 12, 2019

Intelligent men are more likely to be faithful in a relationship but majority of them are ugly and broke 😬😫 — Tosin🇳🇬🙎🏾‍♂️ (@Ohloowatoscene) September 12, 2019

Nigerian employers will give you resumption and closing time but when you get up at closing time to go home,they start squeezing face like you stole from them 🤣 — Switch Baby (@switch_baby) September 12, 2019

Maths Teacher: I guarantee you if you remove 100 from 1000 you’ll have 900 left. 1000 Naira note: Try am first. — Fake Earpiece (@Mister_Judah) September 12, 2019

Have you ever watched a movie and shouted at the actor “Mumu, walk fast they are coming?? 😂😂😂 — SEPT 21st❤❤ (@Mz_okikiola) September 12, 2019