5 Things that Should Matter Today: Nigerian magical girl manga ‘Adorned By Chi’ is being developed into film and animation

The world of anime/manga still lacks diversity and this is understandable – these mediums of art are inherently Japanese and a creative response to American cartoons. But things are changing. Netflix’s western series Cannon Busters is populated with black characters, and more recently, Adorned By Chi, a ‘Nigerian magical girl’ manga created by Nigerian-American writer Jacque Aye, will be developed into animation, film, and more. This is in a deal with MWM and its MWM division. Magical girl is sub-genre of anime that follows the trope of a high-school girl gifted with magical powers to fight evil.

Adorned by Chi, tells the tale of Adaeze, “a painfully shy college student who discovers she has Goddess-like powers and must, reluctantly, lead a team of young warriors to defeat an apocalyptic monster that threatens to destroy humanity and save the world.” It is inspired by series like Revolutionary Girl Utena, Puella Magi Madoka Magica and Sailor Moon, while also drawing inspiration from elements of Igbo culture & lore, including Goddesses like Ala, Uhamiri and more. Well, we can’t wait.

Popular social media commentator Stanley Nwabia has died

According to Premium Times, Stanley Nwabia, a popular social commentator on Twitter, has died at the age of 43. Family sources confirmed that Nwabia died in the early hours of Sunday following an unsuccessful blood transfusion procedure in Lagos.

SSS arrests journalist-activist Chido Onumah

According to Punch, the State Security Service has arrested journalist-activist, Mr. Chido Onumah. As reported by various media outlets and also shared on various social media sites, Mr. Onumah, a journalist and author, was arrested at the Abuja airport on Sunday evening.

Miyetti Allah endorses governor Yahaya Bello for second term

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has adopted Governor Yahaya Bello as its candidate for the forthcoming November 16 governorship election in Kogi. National Organising Secretary of the group, Alhaji Aliyu Saleh, who made the declaration at a news conference in Lokoja on Saturday, directed Fulani in the state to immediately embark on Ruga-to-Ruga campaign for the re-election of Bello.

Two young African women have been nominated for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize

This year’s nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize are out and among the names are Somalian social rights activist Ilwad Elman and Libyan law student Hajer Sharief.

