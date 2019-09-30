‘The Wives’ stage play, Lagos Comic-Con, LCA Film Festival: Here are the top events we loved in September

The month of September was brimming with events, from music to film and culture, most notably the just-concluded Light Camera Africa Film Festival that had Abba Makama’s The Lost Okoroshi screening in Nigeria for the first time, after its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. There was also Lagos Comic Convention. Here are the top events we loved:

6. Lagos Comic-Con

The cosplaying, what else?

5. ‘I Be Man’ stage play

Leveraging on his rising status as an Instagram comic, Steve Chuks’ stage play I Be Man had its sophomore outing last week, and it wasn’t disappointing.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I want to use this opportunity to first of all thank God for the success of #IbemanThePlay II and everybody who came out to support myself & the cast & crew of @ibemantheplay. God bless you all. . . To all the cast @taymesan_ @thepamilerin @gendtalent @officerwoos @zeusmagician @chimezie_imo @ama_rachi_ @adeywealthofficial Thank you all for always coming through! I remain in your corners always . 🙏🏻❤️ . . To my Family @stephchuky_ @sandraaaa_ak & @ify_hrm thank you for all you do for your boy. Love you forever ❤️❤️ . . Special thanks to @bukkykaribiwhyte @eventsbyclaud @chiomagoodhair @prettymikeoflagos @herodaniels @mistecafe @donjazzy @kevvykaymultimediastudios @iam_frush @azukaogujiuba @samphrank @mediaroomhub_ God bless you all for me. ❤️❤️ Full video out soon. Thank you all once again 🙏🏻❤️ #ibemantheplay 🎥: @iam_frush 🖤🖤

A post shared by Steven Chuks 🇳🇬 (@stevechuks_) on

4. Omawumi Live

It’s Omawuuuumiiiii.

3. Waje’s Red Velvet Concert

Care for some velvet?

 

2. Light Camera Africa Film Festival

The opening day kicked off with dancing masquerades to herald Abba Makama’s ‘The Lost Okoroshi” and what a movie it was.

 

 

1. ‘The Wives’ stage play

Edwin Okolo writes a solid, nuanced review of Lala Akindoju’s The Wives which held earlier in the month, a stage play on polygamy and based on the work of playwright Ahmed Yerima.

 

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo September 30, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Nigerian magical girl manga ‘Adorned By Chi’ is being developed into film and animation

The world of anime/manga still lacks diversity and this is understandable – these mediums of art are inherently Japanese and ...

Bernard Dayo September 29, 2019

The YNaija top 10 Gospel Artistes for September

Nigerian gospel music has come along way from the Panam Percy Paul epoch, and the evangelism of the gospel through ...

Bernard Dayo September 29, 2019

Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews ...

Bernard Dayo September 28, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo September 27, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Ego Boyo’s ”The Ghost and The House of Truth” wins at the Urbanworld Film Festival 2019

It’s always a good thing when Nollywood films are recognised at international film festivals, and the latest movie to bag ...

Op-Ed Editor September 26, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail