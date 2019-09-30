‘The Wives’ stage play, Lagos Comic-Con, LCA Film Festival: Here are the top events we loved in September

The month of September was brimming with events, from music to film and culture, most notably the just-concluded Light Camera Africa Film Festival that had Abba Makama’s The Lost Okoroshi screening in Nigeria for the first time, after its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. There was also Lagos Comic Convention. Here are the top events we loved:
6. Lagos Comic-Con
The cosplaying, what else?
Recap! Cosplay at #fearlesslagoscomiccon19. The just concluded Fearless Lagos Comic Convention lived up to both it’s name and expectation as the biggest geek and pop culture event in Africa. ———————————————–#FearlessLagosComiccon #LagosComicCon19 #LagosComiccon #Comiccon #AllianceFrancaise #PanelSessions #Creatives #Comics #Animation #Games #Gaming #scoopernigeria @author_ray @ayodreammaker
5. ‘I Be Man’ stage play
Leveraging on his rising status as an Instagram comic, Steve Chuks’ stage play I Be Man had its sophomore outing last week, and it wasn’t disappointing.
I want to use this opportunity to first of all thank God for the success of #IbemanThePlay II and everybody who came out to support myself & the cast & crew of @ibemantheplay. God bless you all. . . To all the cast @taymesan_ @thepamilerin @gendtalent @officerwoos @zeusmagician @chimezie_imo @ama_rachi_ @adeywealthofficial Thank you all for always coming through! I remain in your corners always . 🙏🏻❤️ . . To my Family @stephchuky_ @sandraaaa_ak & @ify_hrm thank you for all you do for your boy. Love you forever ❤️❤️ . . Special thanks to @bukkykaribiwhyte @eventsbyclaud @chiomagoodhair @prettymikeoflagos @herodaniels @mistecafe @donjazzy @kevvykaymultimediastudios @iam_frush @azukaogujiuba @samphrank @mediaroomhub_ God bless you all for me. ❤️❤️ Full video out soon. Thank you all once again 🙏🏻❤️ #ibemantheplay 🎥: @iam_frush 🖤🖤
4. Omawumi Live
It’s Omawuuuumiiiii.
It was truly a night to remember! Spot my first look from @trishocouture … Full photos coming soon! Also tag who you see! #OMAWUMILIVE at Freedom Park! Reposted from @omawondernation (@get_regrann) – OMAWUMI KILLED IT, BETTER THAN EVER.. She knows her job!!!!!!!!!! SHE SHUT DOWN FREEDOMPARKLAGOS ONE TIME!!!! 📣📣📣📣📣📣 Video Credit: @folionigeria –
3. Waje’s Red Velvet Concert
Care for some velvet?
The diva, the goofy girl next door, the singer, the actor all came through on the 1st and you guys made it worth it. Thanks to everyone who attended, tweeted, sang and danced with me. @firs_nigeria @myaccessbank @lirs @hennessy @luscious_bylisa and all my media sponsors. I am thankful 💗💕
2. Light Camera Africa Film Festival
The opening day kicked off with dancing masquerades to herald Abba Makama’s ‘The Lost Okoroshi” and what a movie it was.
1. ‘The Wives’ stage play
Edwin Okolo writes a solid, nuanced review of Lala Akindoju’s The Wives which held earlier in the month, a stage play on polygamy and based on the work of playwright Ahmed Yerima.
CECELIA. AUNTIMI. ANGELA. TOBI. . #TheWivesStagePlay opened to an amazing audience last night. We are so grateful to everyone who came and is already spreading the word. . The show continues today at 7pm. Saturday 7th- 3pm and 7pm. Sunday 8th- 3pm and 7pm. Tickets are available at the Muson Centre from 1pm today , you can still call us on 0807 860 4967. . Cecelia’s Costume: @adeysoile . Auntimi’s Costume: @asikobyjas. Angela’s Turban- @abekemakeoverlimited. Angela’s Kaftan: @blingshiki . Tobi’s Costume: @adeysoile 💄: @prospottedmakeover Hair: @haircraft_ Photo credit: @onafuwaphotography Curated by @yolandaokereke . . #Actors #WomenInFilm #Thespian
