‘The Wives’ stage play, Lagos Comic-Con, LCA Film Festival: Here are the top events we loved in September

The month of September was brimming with events, from music to film and culture, most notably the just-concluded Light Camera Africa Film Festival that had Abba Makama’s The Lost Okoroshi screening in Nigeria for the first time, after its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. There was also Lagos Comic Convention. Here are the top events we loved:

6. Lagos Comic-Con

The cosplaying, what else?

5. ‘I Be Man’ stage play

Leveraging on his rising status as an Instagram comic, Steve Chuks’ stage play I Be Man had its sophomore outing last week, and it wasn’t disappointing.

4. Omawumi Live

It’s Omawuuuumiiiii.

3. Waje’s Red Velvet Concert

Care for some velvet?

2. Light Camera Africa Film Festival

The opening day kicked off with dancing masquerades to herald Abba Makama’s ‘The Lost Okoroshi” and what a movie it was.

1. ‘The Wives’ stage play

Edwin Okolo writes a solid, nuanced review of Lala Akindoju’s The Wives which held earlier in the month, a stage play on polygamy and based on the work of playwright Ahmed Yerima.