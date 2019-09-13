5 Things that Should Matter Today: The PDP has advised FG to reverse its decision on VAT increase from 5% to 7.2%

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the Federal Government to reverse its decision to increase the Value Added Tax (VAT) from 5 per cent to 7.2 per cent. The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan on Thursday in Abuja said that the PDP rejected the decision.

Ologbondiyan said that Nigerians could not bear such a burden under the prevailing economic situation. For now, before there can be an increase in VAT, the National Assembly has to approve it. Fingers crossed.

Adekunle Gold is giving us an album this year!

Unleash the Afro Pop

Uzo Aduba is set to star in season four of ‘Fargo’

Uzo Aduba has landed yet another exciting new role. According to Deadline, the Nigerian-American and Orange Is the New Black star is set to star in season four of the FX anthology series Fargo.

It’s official! Chioma and Davido are engaged!

FG will resume evacuations of Nigerians from South Africa on Sunday

The scheduled evacuation of the next batch of Nigerians willing to return to the country may have been postponed till Sunday by the Federal Government to enable the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa to resolve some immigration issues with South African authorities.

