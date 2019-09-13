The shady bunch are back for a third season of The Shade Corner

The shady bunch are back. Accelerate TV’s sleeper hit The Shade Corner, has finally overcome its growing pains to become the premier commentary driven talk show on the Nigerian webseries circuit. Anchored by Akah Nnani, the show has covered a myriad of topics, encapsulating that crucial millennial mix of ennui, cynicism and sarcastic humour. Now, The Shade Corner has come to reflect a specific kind of Nigerian humour that combines Nigerian anecdotes with delivery that is inspired by meme culture, internet humour and innuendo.

This new season of the show has a new season regular. Tamara Aihie who was a guest on a number of episodes last season takes over from Camille Shaiyen who is currently out of the country for school. Aihie’s deadpan humour has long earned her a number of loyal fans from her time co-hosting the very popular We Just Got Back podcast. I am excited to see how joining the show full time will influence its dynamic. Akah also makes a return to the show, newly married and with a new well of personal experiences to draw from when the show tackles topics that revolve around the marriage industrial complex. Series regular and crowd favourites Noble Ezeala and Bayo Oke-Lawal also return to complete the cast for this season.

It will be interesting to see if the show returns to its first season closed system format or if it continues in the tradition of the second season where the final cast slot is reserved for episode guests who get partially interviewed. Both have their merits but I have always preferred the first season format, because the show already tackles a whole range of topics and it helps for show development to have the cast interact with each other and not have to reduce their camp to accommodate their guests.