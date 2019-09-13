The shady bunch are back for a third season of The Shade Corner

Shade corner

The shady bunch are back. Accelerate TV’s sleeper hit The Shade Corner, has finally overcome its growing pains to become the premier commentary driven talk show on the Nigerian webseries circuit. Anchored by Akah Nnani, the show has covered a myriad of topics, encapsulating that crucial millennial mix of ennui, cynicism and sarcastic humour. Now, The Shade Corner has come to reflect a specific kind of Nigerian humour that combines Nigerian anecdotes with delivery that is inspired by meme culture, internet humour and innuendo.

This new season of the show has a new season regular. Tamara Aihie who was a guest on a number of episodes last season takes over from Camille Shaiyen who is currently out of the country for school. Aihie’s deadpan humour has long earned her a number of loyal fans from her time co-hosting the very popular We Just Got Back podcast. I am excited to see how joining the show full time will influence its dynamic. Akah also makes a return to the show, newly married and with a new well of personal experiences to draw from when the show tackles topics that revolve around the marriage industrial complex. Series regular and crowd favourites Noble Ezeala and Bayo Oke-Lawal also return to complete the cast for this season.

It will be interesting to see if the show returns to its first season closed system format or if it continues in the tradition of the second season where the final cast slot is reserved for episode guests who get partially interviewed. Both have their merits but I have always preferred the first season format, because the show already tackles a whole range of topics and it helps for show development to have the cast interact with each other and not have to reduce their camp to accommodate their guests.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo September 11, 2019

#BBNaija 2019: Tacha, Seyi, Khafi and Mike are all strong, competitive housemates but who will be evicted this Sunday?

Sunday’s looming eviction on Big Brother Naija brings tensions, parading a strong quartet of housemates in Tacha, Seyi, Khafi and ...

Edwin Okolo September 8, 2019

LAX, vanguards and xenophobia; here’s what to expect on this week’s Rubbin’ Minds

The news cycle this week has been dominated by the unprovoked attacks on African immigrants, their homes, prperties and businesses ...

Edwin Okolo September 6, 2019

Toni Morrison, Ake Festival and the infiltration of media in offline festivals

Obscure documentaries and experimental audiovisual projects about eccentric but powerful people in various are sub-genre to itself for media buffs. ...

Wilfred Okiche September 4, 2019

”Walking With Shadows” is proof that Funmi Iyanda is still invested in telling human interest stories

It is a long way from Lagos to London, but when the 63rd London Film Festival unveiled its programme for this year’s ...

Edwin Okolo September 3, 2019

Is @TheLagosReview going to succeed where Creetiq failed?

The ‘review’ as a concept has never been stronger. International media platforms like Rotten Tomatoes and Vulture are built solely ...

Edwin Okolo September 1, 2019

We’re celebrating powerful women this week on Rubbin’ Minds

We’re starting the new month of September for Rubbin’ Minds fully committed to celebrating the influential and creative women who ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail